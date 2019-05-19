|
Robert Davis Ireland
Dearborn - On May 16, 2019, Robert Davis "Bob" Ireland died at the age of 91 in Livonia, Michigan. Husband of the late Natalina "Lee" Ireland. He is survived by his daughters, Terese Ireland Salisbury, Carole Ireland and Mary Louise Nedwicki; son-in-laws, David Salisbury, Daryl Clore and Stephen Nedwicki. He was grandfather to Robert Nedwicki (Janae), Matthew Nedwicki, Ellyn Nedwicki, Natalie Theodore (Chris) and Julie Clore and a new great grandfather to Henry Nedwicki. He was also a step grandfather and an uncle to nephews and many nieces. Bob was born in Conneaut, Ohio in 1927 and moved to the Dearborn with his family when he was 9 years old. He graduated from Fordson High School, attended the University of Detroit and graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. In 1951, he married Natalina "Lee" Rocchio, also of Dearborn, where they became long-time residents. He retired from Pennwalt in 1990. A funeral service will be held at Howe Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave., Dearborn on May 21st, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Some family members are severely allergic to flowers and plants so these will not be accepted by Howe Peterson. Instead, please consider making a donation to Capuchin Soup Kitchen at www.cskdetroit.org and Angela Hospice at www.angelahospice.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019