|
|
Robert Douglas Lee
Howell - June 24, 1956 - January 1, 2020
Bob Lee (63) of Howell, Michigan passed away January 1st at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor after a tragic fall in his home.
Bob was born on June 24, 1956 in Dearborn, MI to Brenda (Bearne) and Douglas Sidney Lee. He lived in Michigan, Arizona and Arkansas before he married Susan C. Huetteman on September 15, 1990, when after a brief time in Dallas, TX they returned to Michigan to raise their beautiful and talented daughters Katie, Tori and Libby. Also surviving him is brother Jerry Huber & many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and half sisters Joni Tucker and Barbara Adams.
Bob was a loving husband and father. His generosity and love for life radiated throughout the room. He believed the guy with the most toys wins and enjoyed golf, snowmobiling, boating, and riding anything with speed! One of his greatest legacies is his work with End-to-End Analytics with GM to enhance their profitability. His success in sales was fueled by his innate intelligence, open personality, and desire to solve people's needs. The world lost a lot of sparkle that night and he will be dearly missed by all whose lives were touched by his fun-loving spirit.
We are celebrating his life on Saturday, February 8th at the Suburban Collection Showplace, in Novi, MI at 5:30-10 PM Eulogy will be at the beginning of a short service, followed by the Bob-sized celebration with a cash bar. We ask that you RSVP by emailing your name to [email protected], and responding to the subsequent Evite. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you contribute to the one job Bob left undone - getting Libby through her final year at school. Details of the fund will be shared via email.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020