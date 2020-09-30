Robert (Bob) Drabik
In Loving Memory of
Robert (Bob) Drabik
Bob Drabik passed away quietly at home on July 24, one week shy of his 87th birthday. Born in New York, he moved to Michigan with his family, only leaving for a time to work in Tennessee. Bob graduated from Lawrence Technological University.
He served in the Army, spending time in Germany during the Korean conflict. As a young man Bob was known for his clothing style, and skills as an accordion player and bowler. He also enjoyed singing in a Barbershop chorus.
Once retired he liked spending time with his family and yelling at politicians on TV. Bob left the Catholic Church when they stopped doing masses in Latin but retained his faith, always ending letters with a sincere "God Bless". His ashes will be scattered at Holly National Cemetery, along with other Veterans.
Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years Jane (Gagne), his children Terri (Mark O'Reilley), Kathi, and Mike, his granddaughter Amber/Berlyn Martin (Joshua) whom he helped raise, grandson Ryan O'Reilley, and brother Tom Drabik. Bob has joined his sister Gloria (Drabik) Burcher, brothers Ed, Tony, Gene, Mike, and Larry, and parents Sophia (Stelmach) and Anthony Drabik. They were waiting to welcome him at the gates of heaven. His brothers Mike and Tony had a set of golf clubs and a reservation at the heavenly course, where everyone scores alternating eagles and birdies during every round.
Donations can be made in Bob's memory to the VFW or the charity of your choice
