Robert "Bob" Dulzo
- - Dulzo, Robert "Bob" July 18, 2019 age 90. Beloved husband of Jackie of 68 years. Loving father of Jeff (Dana), John (Terry) and Joseph (Tonya) Dulzo. Grandfather of 14 and Great-Grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late Dolores McGuckin. Mr. Dulzo was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and honorary member of the AOH. Bob worked as plant manager at Superior Coffee. Visitation 5-9pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi 48375. In-state 7:30 am Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. William Catholic Church 531 Common St. Walled Lake, MI 48390 until time of mass at 8 am. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Leo's Soup Kitchen. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 20, 2019