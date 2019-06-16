|
Robert E. Charette
Wyandotte - Robert E. Charette, age 79, on June 8, 2019. Robert was born at his family home in Wyandotte, MI on September 19, 1939.
He is survived by his 3 children, Rob (Vicky), Michelle (Sam) Vassallo and Nicole (Steve) Settle; grandchildren, Brent and Cara Charette, Sal, Vince and Mia Vassallo and Nicholas and Tyler Settle; siblings, Cliff Charette and Carolyn Spence. Also survived by Bonnie Charette, his wife of 44 years.
Robert retired after 40 years of employment with Wayne County as a Carpenter at Metro Airport, a job which he truly loved.
A Memorial Luncheon and open house will be held at Sammy's Cucina, Woodhaven. Please visit Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel at www.molnarfuneralhome.com for arrangement details.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019