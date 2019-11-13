Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
West Bloomfield - Robert "Bob" E. Mellen, 79, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years of Margie Mellen. Cherished father of Rabbi Michael (Amy Wigler) Mellen, Cheryl (Matthew) Caplan, and Melissa Michaelson. Dear father-in-law of Dr. Jeremy Michaelson. Proud grandfather of Jonah and Ariana Mellen, Torin Caplan, and Merrick and Sydney Michaelson. Loving brother-in-law of Alan (Gail) Lappin and Carol (the late Donald) Lunsted. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
