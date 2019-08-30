|
Robert E. Temmerman
- - Age 91, August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne. Dear father of Robert (Laura)Temmerman, Mary Jo (Daniel) Hamilton, Judith (Joseph) Donovan, Therese (Terrence) McCarthy, Becky Fee (James) Campbell and the late Thomas Temmerman. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 8. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Roads) Friday August 30th, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Kenneth's Catholic Church, 14951 N. Haggerty Road, Plymouth, Saturday August 31st at 11:30am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 11am. Donations may be made to the St. Paul of the Cross Passionist Retreat Center. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019