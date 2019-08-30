Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Kenneth's Catholic Church
14951 N. Haggerty Road
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Kenneth's Catholic Church
14951 N. Haggerty Road
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Temmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Temmerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Temmerman Obituary
Robert E. Temmerman

- - Age 91, August 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne. Dear father of Robert (Laura)Temmerman, Mary Jo (Daniel) Hamilton, Judith (Joseph) Donovan, Therese (Terrence) McCarthy, Becky Fee (James) Campbell and the late Thomas Temmerman. Cherished grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 8. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Roads) Friday August 30th, 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Kenneth's Catholic Church, 14951 N. Haggerty Road, Plymouth, Saturday August 31st at 11:30am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 11am. Donations may be made to the St. Paul of the Cross Passionist Retreat Center. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now