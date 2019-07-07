Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Monastery
1740 Mt. Elliot
Detroit, MI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Monastery
1740 Mt. Elliot
Detroit, MI
Robert E. Wilds


1927 - 2019
Robert E. Wilds Obituary
Robert E. Wilds

Harper Woods - Passed away June 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Bette" Wilds. Predeceased by 5 brothers. Survived by many loving in laws, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather Friday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 11 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit. Interment Mt. Elliot Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
