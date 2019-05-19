Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Pine Lake Cemetery.
- - Tholl, Robert Edward, May 14, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Dianne (nee Compton). Dear father of Susan Carole Barnard (Joshua) and Kristen Anne Tholl. Dearest grandfather of Marlo Elizabeth Barnard. Dear brother-in-law of Rudy and Joyce Adamo. Dear uncle of Kay Tholl Miller (Chuck), Betzi Tholl, Kathy Lockwood, Cheryl Dimitry (Christopher), Sandy Jones (Rodney), Steve Adamo (Christine), Sue Carpenter (Allen), David Adamo (Kathy), Brian Adamo. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10am until the time of service at 12 Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (between 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500, burial service immediately following at Pine Lake Cemetery. Memorial tributes to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019
