Robert Edwin Booth


Robert Edwin Booth

- - February 14, 2019. Age 51 of Birmingham. Dear son of Ann and Bill. Loving brother of Jennifer Lemaigre (Olivier), Debbie Crouch (John), and Bill (Vicki). Cherished uncle of Nick, Joey, Sarah, Alex, Claire, William, and Thomas. Also survived by his best friend, Karyn Stone and her children, Geena and James. A Memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hoag Hospital Foundation (gifts will be directed to SolMar Recovery) and Gift of Life Michigan. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
