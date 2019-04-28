|
|
Robert Edwin Booth
- - February 14, 2019. Age 51 of Birmingham. Dear son of Ann and Bill. Loving brother of Jennifer Lemaigre (Olivier), Debbie Crouch (John), and Bill (Vicki). Cherished uncle of Nick, Joey, Sarah, Alex, Claire, William, and Thomas. Also survived by his best friend, Karyn Stone and her children, Geena and James. Memorial Service Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11am at St. James Episcopal Church, 355 W. Maple, Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hoag Hospital Foundation (gifts will be directed to SolMar Recovery), Gift of Life Michigan, or Superior Watershed Partnership. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019