O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Robert "Bob" Emerson Obituary
Robert "Bob" Emerson

- - Emerson, Robert "Bob". May 29, 2019 Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Carlee J. and the late Norma. Loving father of Dr. Leslee (Jay Offen) Emerson. Dear brother of Bill (Janet) Emerson. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Emerson graduated from Cooley High School where he also played football. He graduated from Wayne State University, liked antiques, played baritone and coronet, bred and showed German Shepherd dogs and was an avid football fan. Bob was an Assistant Principal for many years in the Detroit Public Schools. Visitation 11 am -12 pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi, MI 48375 followed by a service at 12pm. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Michigan Humane Society. Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Howell, MI. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 31, 2019
