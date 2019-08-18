Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Robert Eugene Weinberger


1958 - 2019
Robert Eugene Weinberger Obituary
Robert Eugene Weinberger

Oak Park - Weinberger, Robert Eugene, 61 Oak Park, MI Passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born March 8, 1958 to the late Emery and late Natalie Weinberger in Detroit, MI. Beloved Husband of Deborah Weinberger, Loving Father of Stephanie (Nicholas) Colon-Paller, Alison Weinberger (Antonio Simpson), and Blake Weinberger, Compassionate Papa of Hannah, Bentley, Maddox, and A.J., Devoted Brother of Terri (Howard) Herman, Endearing Son "in-law" of Sandra (late Terry) Adams. With his extended and blended family, he was survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends, including all of his "Emery's family". Services Monday, 11:00AM at The Dorfman Chapel, Farmington Hills (248) 406-6000. Interment at The Clover Hill Park Cemetery or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
