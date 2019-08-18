|
Robert Eugene Weinberger
Oak Park - Weinberger, Robert Eugene, 61 Oak Park, MI Passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born March 8, 1958 to the late Emery and late Natalie Weinberger in Detroit, MI. Beloved Husband of Deborah Weinberger, Loving Father of Stephanie (Nicholas) Colon-Paller, Alison Weinberger (Antonio Simpson), and Blake Weinberger, Compassionate Papa of Hannah, Bentley, Maddox, and A.J., Devoted Brother of Terri (Howard) Herman, Endearing Son "in-law" of Sandra (late Terry) Adams. With his extended and blended family, he was survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends, including all of his "Emery's family". Services Monday, 11:00AM at The Dorfman Chapel, Farmington Hills (248) 406-6000. Interment at The Clover Hill Park Cemetery or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019