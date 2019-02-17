|
Robert F. Harrity
Waterford - February 9, 2019, age 89. Devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Bob was born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada. While he initially studied for the priesthood, Bob emigrated to Michigan in the 1950's to follow his sweetheart, Ann Ferguson, who had begun a nursing career in Detroit. They were married for 61 years, until Ann's passing in 2017. They were preceded in death (2006) by their beloved son, Dr. Phillip J. Harrity, who was the pride and joy of their lives, and by Bob's parents and siblings. Bob is survived by his loving grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, and Rebecca (Noelle), daughter-in-law, Laura, and many cherished relatives throughout Canada.
Bob had a long-lasting career as an English teacher at Mumford High School in Detroit, finding joy and a true sense of purpose in enriching the lives of his students, whom he missed during his retirement. Retirement itself brought a move to Rochester, where he and Ann found a sense of community at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and with friends made at the North Oakland YMCA. They enjoyed car trips to see family back in Canada and looked forward to visits from them as well. A move to Fox Manor (Lourdes) in 2017 was accompanied by the making of new friends and a welcome sense of belonging.
Bob was a humble and compassionate man who had a deep faith in God and in mankind in general. He loved people, and loved to hear their stories and tell his own, with a fine sense of humor, a ready laugh, and a warm smile ever-present to brighten your day. Bob was generous with his time and talents, and always willing to lend a hand. He will be missed!
Bob's remains have been gifted to the University of Michigan Medical School's anatomical donations program. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen are appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019