Robert "Bob" Favot
Woodhaven - Favot, Robert. June 4, 2020. Age 79 of Woodhaven. Robert (Bob) peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at his home in Woodhaven. He was born November 20, 1940 in Detroit to Margaret (nee: Pusateri) and Jelindo Favot. Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Woodhaven, brother Richard of Wyandotte and sister Dolores Rovenski of Willingboro, NJ. He is also survived by an aunt and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and brother Vincent. Robert served his country during the early 1960's as a Navy 2nd class Petty Officer and was a Disabled American Veteran. At times during his service he was also an honor guard. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked for Ford Motor Company where he retired after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and visiting family. During the later part of his life, he also enjoyed golfing with a "bunch of great guys". Memorial contributions in Robert's memory are appreciated to Disabled American Veterans, Angela Hospice and/or to Mass intentions. Visitation, Sunday, June 7, 2020, 12-7:00 PM, Rosary at 5 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown. Mass with Right of Christian Burial, Monday, June 8, 2020, 11:00 AM, St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick St., Dearborn Hts. Interment at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery in Brownstown. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.