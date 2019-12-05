|
Robert Feldstein
West Bloomfield - Robert Feldstein, age 72, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on December 2, 2019. Cherished son of the late Manuel and the late Ruth Feldstein. Adored brother of Shirley (the late Samuel) Gilbert and Lois (Paul) Katzman. Dear uncle of Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, Gary and Charlotte Gilbert, Alisa and Jeffrey Ambrose, David and Heather Katzman, Steven and Elizabeth Katzman, and Heidi and Hank Wineman. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and great-nephews, and his wonderful caregivers Glenn Kolman, LaShonda King, Wendy Alexander, and Jessica Fisher-Kapelewski, along with Amanda Amburgey and Ray Jacques. The family recognizes all of Robbie's friends and staff from the Feldstein Katzman JARC home and the entire JARC family, with appreciation to Lisa Green. A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE WAS HELD. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to JARC - The Robert Feldstein Gentle Teaching & Education Fund; Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network; NF Forward; and The Children's Heart Foundation. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019