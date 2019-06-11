|
|
Robert Felix Childs
Port Charlotte, FL - Robert Felix Childs, of Port Charlotte Florida, died on May 13, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann (Allwine) Childs, children: Steven (Karen Tyminski) Childs, Richard (Lori) Childs, Roberta (Randy) LeMieux, Lisa (Gavin) Benedict, Theresa (Mark Kinzie) Childs, Christopher (Emily) Childs, & Jason Childs. Robert was born January 21, 1931 in Washington DC to James and Eleanor Childs. Proud grandfather to 22 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Lovingly known as Bob, Felix and Flick to family and friends. He often shared proud stories of his family. He used to tell people when his kids were still at home "I can't wait until my kids fly the coop to the 4 corners of the globe so Pat and I can spend the rest of our lives traveling to see our family. He maintained friendships from childhood through the end of his life.
Bob loved to learn and was an avid reader. He also loved to travel and to meet new friends. His journeys gave him more stories to tell. He also loved to read, solve crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and would challenge anyone who would play, to a game of Scrabble. Bob was a talented tailor, making Hawaiian style shirts for himself, family, and friends, from fabric acquired during his travels in later years.
Bob and Pat met in Washington DC, were married and made their first home in Lincoln Park Michigan, followed by homes in Livonia MI, Placentia CA, West Bloomfield MI, and Honolulu HI.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held August 4, 2019 from 1-4 pm at The Lingenfelter Collection, 7819 Lochlin Drive, Brighton, MI 48116. All are welcome to come share a story.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to https://www.gofundme.com/manage/paying-tribute-to-bob-childs
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 11, 2019