Robert Floyd Bunker, 80, formerly of Kalkaska, passed away on May 1, 2020. Robert was born on December 5, 1939 in Detroit to the late Floyd and Margery (Freedline) Bunker. He joined the Navy and bravely served our country during the Vietnam War. Robert was a true family man who loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a skilled tradesman working hard at everything he did. Robert enjoyed wood carving and was known to be able to fix anything. He spent much time outdoors hunting, fishing and ice fishing, boating and camping. Robert found religion later in life. Robert is survived by his sons Floyd (Cathrine) and Bobby (Virginia); grandchildren Robert (Elizabeth), Amber (Shane), Alexis, Kara, Jaycob, and Thomas; great-grandchildren Secora, Leo, Rayne, Avary, Bailee, David, Bentley, and Annabelle. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris. Robert will be laid to rest in Coldsprings Township Cemetery in Kalkaska. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020
