Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Rev. Robert Forrest Andrews


1931 - 2019
Rev. Robert Forrest Andrews Obituary
Rev. Robert Forrest Andrews

Rev. Robert Forrest Andrews passed away on July 30, 2019 at 88 years old. Born in DeKalb, Illinois in 1931, Bob was a 1953 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, and served as Combat Engineer in the Korean War based in Japan. Following ordination in 1963 from Nashotah House Seminary, he served parishes in Saint Joseph and Grosse Ile, Michigan; Northglenn, Wheat Ridge, Woodland Park and Cripple Creek, Colorado; and Fargo, North Dakota. Prior to joining the priesthood, Bob worked for his father at Forrest Andrews's Dodge Plymouth in DeKalb, Illinois, and Bob worked for Bethlehem Steel in Pennsylvania and for the State of Wisconsin as a civil engineer. "Father Bob" was a compelling priest, delivering thoughtful sermons and ministering to hundreds of parishioners over the years. In addition to his dedication to the Episcopal ministry, he had a passionate love of life, his daily walks, reading, the NFL, golf, movies, music and politics. Predeceased by his wife Jane Jewell Andrews and former wife, Mary Ann (Molly) Hutchison Andrews, he leaves behind a legacy in his children, Stephan (Dede) Andrews, Elizabeth Andrews, Doug (Cynthia) Andrews, Mark (Karen) Andrews, Aisha Mazera, Suzanne (David) Picher, and Melinda (Joseph) Saylor. Bob is also survived by 21 loving grandchildren and by 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on October 12th, 10:00 at Christ Church Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. In lieu of flowers please make donations to VMI, VMI Alumni Agencies, PO Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019
