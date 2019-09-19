Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Robert G. "Bob" LaMont

Robert G. "Bob" LaMont Obituary
Robert "Bob" G. LaMont

Milford - Robert "Bob" G. LaMont, age 78, US Air Force Veteran, retired electrical engineer, volunteer at Beaumont Hospital, resident of Milford and a formerly of Westland, died surrounded by his family on September 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Julie; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Amy (Michael) Brennan; grandchildren, Trevor and Emily; brothers, Stephen (Pamela) and Thomas (Cathy); sister-in-law, Janis (Bob) Donovan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, dear friends and furry companions. A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM. Friends may visit the funeral home on Friday, September 20th, from 3-8 PM. Memorial contributions encouraged to Michigan Humane Society. For further information visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
