Robert G. Liggett, Jr.
Grosse Pointe Shores - Robert G. Liggett, Jr. 76 years old, passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 after a short courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with his family at his side. Born on January 23, 1943 in Beaumont, Texas, Bob lived in Michigan most of his life. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 31 years, Victoria, his daughters Maureen Fettes (Ron deceased), Emily Philpot (Nick), Marjorie Liggett (John Slocum), and Roberta Liggett O'Malley (Devin). He also leaves behind a brother David Liggett (Laura) from Houston, Texas, sister Roberta McNeilly from Williamsfield, Ohio, 4 grandchildren Rebecca, Ashten, Nicole, and Mitchell from Williamston, MI and one grandchild on the way, a niece and nephew from Texas and Ecuador. Predeceased were his parents and one nephew from Arizona. Bob founded Liggett Broadcast Group in 1970 following his graduation from law school in 1969 from Wayne State University. The company owned as many as 29 AM/FM stations. In 2000, Bob sold the company to Citadel Communications Corporation.He was the owner and Chairman of Big Boy Restaurants International, LCC from 2000 to 2018. Bob was the owner and publisher of The Grosse Pointe News from 2007 to 2017. Memorial visitation hours will be on Thursday July 25 from 3pm-8pm, at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. Funeral Service will be held on Friday July 26 at 11:00am, at the Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church, 211 Moross Rd. Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. Share a memory at ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019