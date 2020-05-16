Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lobdell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Lobdell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Lobdell Obituary
Robert G. Lobdell

Lobdell, Robert G. age 86 - May 14, 2020. Beloved father of Bob (Amy) Lobdell, David (Jackie) Lobdell, Jamie Lobdell, and Julie (Jerry) Pankowski. Loving grandpa of Lauren, Lindsey, Lesley, Lexie, Shelby, Robert, Lanie, Sydney, Matthew, Lyndie, Michael, and great-grandpa of Mya. Dear companion of Joyce Eaton. Private arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, Warren, MI. Memorial donations appreciated to the , Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -