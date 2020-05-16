|
|
Robert G. Lobdell
Lobdell, Robert G. age 86 - May 14, 2020. Beloved father of Bob (Amy) Lobdell, David (Jackie) Lobdell, Jamie Lobdell, and Julie (Jerry) Pankowski. Loving grandpa of Lauren, Lindsey, Lesley, Lexie, Shelby, Robert, Lanie, Sydney, Matthew, Lyndie, Michael, and great-grandpa of Mya. Dear companion of Joyce Eaton. Private arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, Warren, MI. Memorial donations appreciated to the , Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020