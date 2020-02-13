Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
1368 N. Crooks Rd.
Clawson, MI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
1368 N. Crooks Rd.
Clawson, MI
Robert G. Tasker

Robert G. Tasker Obituary
Robert G. Tasker

Age 90, February 6, 2020.

Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Roberta (Hamm) Tasker. Dear father of Thomas (Andrea) Tasker and Michael Tasker. Grandfather of Kristen (Jeffery) VanHamlin, Sean (Crystal) Tasker, Kayla (Randall) Geralt and Kimberly Tasker. Great-grandpa of Ava and William VanHamlin.

Memorial Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday, Feb. 18th, 11 AM. Friends may visit Monday, Feb. 17th, 3-8 PM. Memorials appreciated to .

Obituary & Condolences lynchfuneraldirectors.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
