|
|
Robert G. Tasker
Age 90, February 6, 2020.
Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Roberta (Hamm) Tasker. Dear father of Thomas (Andrea) Tasker and Michael Tasker. Grandfather of Kristen (Jeffery) VanHamlin, Sean (Crystal) Tasker, Kayla (Randall) Geralt and Kimberly Tasker. Great-grandpa of Ava and William VanHamlin.
Memorial Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday, Feb. 18th, 11 AM. Friends may visit Monday, Feb. 17th, 3-8 PM. Memorials appreciated to .
Obituary & Condolences lynchfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020