A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert Gary (Bob) Rice


Robert (Bob) Gary Rice

- - Age 80, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Colorado surrounded by his two daughters and former wife during his last days. They held his hand as he joined Jesus.

Bob was born on September 28, 1938 in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Edward Joseph Gary Rice and Mabel Virginia (Mitter) Rice. He was the youngest of three children (brother, Edward and sister, Dolores) all deceased. He leaves behind 2 daughters: Pamela (Rice) Smith (Kevin) of Erie, CO and Arlene (Rice) Burgess of Evergreen, CO; friend and former wife Lois (Swensen) Rice of Erie, CO; and 4 grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Todd Smith, Vaughn Smith, Colton Burgess, and Beaux Annique Burgess. In addition, Bob leaves behind 6 loving nieces and 2 wonderful nephews who he adored, and much loved extended family from Michigan and West Virginia.

Bob attended Highland Park High School, Class of '56, was a letterman in football for all four years, and captained the team. After serving in the Army National Guard in Detroit, he moved to upstate New York with his wife to raise his family in the countryside. He enjoyed attending his class reunions in MI. In 2015, he moved to Colorado to be close to his daughters and grandchildren.

A memorial service, officiated by Dr. Randy Rheaume, will be held on March 30th at 10:30 am at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13-14 Mile).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor Center for Narcolepsy Neurosciences, or Hospice, in Bob's memory.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
