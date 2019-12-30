|
Dr. Robert George Dubensky
Dearborn - Dr. Robert George Dubensky, age 84 of Dearborn, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday Dec 29th, 2019. He is survived by his children Thomas (Marie), James, Sarah (Oscar), and Mary Beth; grandchildren Matthew (Addie), Jasmine, Emma and Finn, his brother Phillip (Dorothy) and sister Mary. Visitation at Howe-Peterson Dearborn Chapel on Thursday, Jan 2nd 3-9pm. Parastas at 8pm. Funeral at St. Stephens Byzantine Catholic Church in Allen Park on Friday December 3rd at 11:00 am. Share memories with the family at howepeterson.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020