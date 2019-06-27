|
Robert (Bob) Gerald Rourke
West Bloomfield - Robert (Bob) Gerald Rourke, age 75, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, passed away Sunday June 23, 2019.
Bob was born the son of Richard and Lolita (Williams) Rourke in Springfield, Ohio on December 28, 1943. He graduated from Mumford High School in Detroit in the class of 1961, and earned his bachelor's degree from Lawrence Technological University. Bob married Linda Williams on March 27, 1965 in Detroit. He and Linda raised their children: Rob, Scot and Shannon in West Bloomfield, just down the road from Linda's large family.
Bob had a career in Information Technology with General Motors working at the GM Tech Center in Warren for many decades. After leaving GM in 1998, he devoted his talents to the non-profit world, working for The Covenant House Michigan.
Bob collected Lionel Trains and proudly brought them to share at the GM Holiday party, and with special needs children. He always had an elaborate set up in his basement to the amusement of his grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews, and most recently his grand nieces and nephews. Bob has played hockey for five plus decades and has continued to play multiple times per week, well into his 70's.
Bob's greatest pride was his family. From his excessive holiday gift giving, to his love of spending time with his children and grandchildren, this was his greatest passion. Whether on a cruise with his wife Linda, to Mexico with his kids and grand kids, or bringing people to his hidden treasure of a cottage in Port Franks, Canada where he's been going since he was a toddler, Bob was always ready to go on an adventure.
Bob is survived by his wife Linda; children Scot (Traci) Rourke and Shannon (Brian Mullane) Rourke; grandchildren Gavin, Finn, Kayte, Keira, and Brendan; his brother Richard Rourke and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Bob's family welcomes everyone for a memorial gathering on Saturday June 29th, 2019 from 1-4 pm with a sharing of memories service at 3pm at Family Funeral Care located at 2904 Orchard Lake Rd in Keego Harbor, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to Covenant House Michigan, 2959 Martin Luther King Blvd, Detroit, Michigan 48208. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019