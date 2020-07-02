1/1
Robert "Bob" Gergle
ROBERT "BOB" GERGLE

- - June 30, 2020. Age 78. Beloved husband of Barbara for 56 years. Loving father of Tanya Rossi (Craig), Jim (Helen) and Darren (Tracy). Devoted grandfather of Natalia, Jacqueline, Jimmy, and Jacob. Dear brother of Kathy Mikuska (Jim) and the late Richard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Funeral Service Monday, 11a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-6p.m. Memorial tributes to Big Beaver United Methodist Church, 3753 John R Rd., Troy, MI 48083.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
July 2, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Clippert
