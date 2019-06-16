|
Robert Graves
Allen Park - Graves, Robert "Bob". June 13, 2019. Age 88 of Allen Park. Beloved husband of 67 years to Dolores Graves. Loving father of the late Debra (Richard) Davis, Robert (Annie) Graves, the late Philip (Annie) Graves, and Wanda (Gerald) Dudus. Dear brother of Gerald (the late Liz) Graves. Dearest grandfather of Sarah, Matt, Jake, Justin (Kelly), Jeff (Esther), Ian, Phil, Andrew, Steve (Dusty), Danielle (Rob), Jess (Cody), Mark (Karmin) and Jackie. Loving great-grandfather of 10. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harley and Georgia Graves. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Funeral service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and leave condolences on Bob's online guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019