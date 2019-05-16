|
|
Rev. Robert H. "Bob" Bough
West Bloomfield - Age 84, passed away May 13, 2019. Surviving Bob is his beloved wife, Carolyn; daughters, Cynthia (Dennis) Kubert and Kathryn Bough; grandsons, David (Kendall) Kubert and Michael (Christa) Kubert; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Kohen, McKenna, Abraham; and several nieces and nephews. Sadly, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Theron, Donald, Richard and Mildred. Visitation Friday, May 17, from 5-7, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Memorial Service Saturday, May 18, 11 am (gathering 10 am) at Nardin Park United Methodist Church (29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd, Farmington Hills) .In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Methodist Theological School in Ohio (740-362-3323) or the Nardin Park United Methodist Church (248-476-8860). www.heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019