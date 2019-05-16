Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardin Park United Methodist Church
29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardin Park United Methodist Church
29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Robert H. "Bob" Bough


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Robert H. "Bob" Bough Obituary
Rev. Robert H. "Bob" Bough

West Bloomfield - Age 84, passed away May 13, 2019. Surviving Bob is his beloved wife, Carolyn; daughters, Cynthia (Dennis) Kubert and Kathryn Bough; grandsons, David (Kendall) Kubert and Michael (Christa) Kubert; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Kohen, McKenna, Abraham; and several nieces and nephews. Sadly, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Theron, Donald, Richard and Mildred. Visitation Friday, May 17, from 5-7, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Memorial Service Saturday, May 18, 11 am (gathering 10 am) at Nardin Park United Methodist Church (29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd, Farmington Hills) .In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Methodist Theological School in Ohio (740-362-3323) or the Nardin Park United Methodist Church (248-476-8860). www.heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now