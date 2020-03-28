Services
O.H. Pye III Funeral Home
17600 Plymouth Rd
Detroit, MI 48227
(313) 838-9770
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Jackson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Jackson Jr. Obituary
Robert H. Jackson Jr.

West Bloomfield - We regret to announce the passing of our beloved Robert. He passed away at the age of 50 on March 9, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit. A viewing will be held at O.H. Pye Funeral Home, 17600 Plymouth Rd., Detroit, MI 48227 313-838-9770 on Sunday March 29, 2020-10am to 5pm.The family will lay Robert to rest at a private burial service.There will be a celebration of life event at a later date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -