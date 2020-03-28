|
Robert H. Jackson Jr.
West Bloomfield - We regret to announce the passing of our beloved Robert. He passed away at the age of 50 on March 9, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit. A viewing will be held at O.H. Pye Funeral Home, 17600 Plymouth Rd., Detroit, MI 48227 313-838-9770 on Sunday March 29, 2020-10am to 5pm.The family will lay Robert to rest at a private burial service.There will be a celebration of life event at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020