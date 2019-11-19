Resources
Robert H. Miesel

Westland - Robert H. Miesel, of Westland, died November 16, 2019 at age 99. He was born to his parents Robert and Ella (maiden name: Bien) Miesel on September 21, 1920. Survived by his wife Rita B. (maiden name: Wittbrodt) Miesel; children Keith (Linda) Miesel and Lisa (Ed) Holinski; grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew, and Kara Holinski; and sister Shirley VanBuhler. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ella Miesel; and brother Warren Miesel. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
