Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. "Bob" Noble


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. "Bob" Noble Obituary
Robert H. "Bob" Noble

Royal Oak - Age 91, of Royal Oak, died September 5, 2019. Beloved husband for 53 years to Sandy Noble. Devoted father of Bonnie (Phil) Silberman, Sheri (Dr. Robert) Schwartz, Mindy Noble, Elissa (Steve) Sulich, Dave Noble and Mark (Nancy) Noble. Loving grandfather of Rebecca Silberman and Charles Bates, Dannielle (finace, Dan Freeman) Silberman, Rabbi P.J. (Michelle) Schwartz, Austin Schwartz, Jacob (Danielle) Bass, Gabby Sulich, Marissa Sulich, Joshua Noble and Sarah Noble. Proud great-grandfather of Layla Raine Bass. Cherished brother of Fay (late Ray) McCann, late Morris (late Ann) Noble, late Eleanor Orlow and the late Ruth (late Bob) Freedman. SERVICES: 1:30 PM MONDAY 9/9/2019 at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. (248) 543-1622. Interment, Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.hebrewmemorial.org

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now