Robert H. "Bob" Noble
Royal Oak - Age 91, of Royal Oak, died September 5, 2019. Beloved husband for 53 years to Sandy Noble. Devoted father of Bonnie (Phil) Silberman, Sheri (Dr. Robert) Schwartz, Mindy Noble, Elissa (Steve) Sulich, Dave Noble and Mark (Nancy) Noble. Loving grandfather of Rebecca Silberman and Charles Bates, Dannielle (finace, Dan Freeman) Silberman, Rabbi P.J. (Michelle) Schwartz, Austin Schwartz, Jacob (Danielle) Bass, Gabby Sulich, Marissa Sulich, Joshua Noble and Sarah Noble. Proud great-grandfather of Layla Raine Bass. Cherished brother of Fay (late Ray) McCann, late Morris (late Ann) Noble, late Eleanor Orlow and the late Ruth (late Bob) Freedman. SERVICES: 1:30 PM MONDAY 9/9/2019 at HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL. (248) 543-1622. Interment, Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.hebrewmemorial.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019