Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Robert Hagenah


1939 - 2019
Robert Hagenah Obituary
Robert Hagenah

St. Clair Shores - Robert Hagenah, of St. Clair Shores, passed away on August 21, 2019, at the age of 80.

Loving husband of 46 years to Fredericka; adored father of Jeanine Hutyra, Laurie (Charlie) Gum, and Annie (Tom) Cruz; proud grandfather of Matthew, Rick, and Anthony; dear uncle of Anne Fletcher and Frederick (Lesley) Fletcher; brother of Kathleen Hagenah-Fletcher and the late John "Jack" Hagenah. Robert was born in Detroit on May 28, 1939 to the late John and Mildred Hagenah. The family will greet friends from 12:00pm -8:00pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, August 27 at the above location. Interment following at Roseland Park Cemetery, Berkley. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
