Mr. Robert "Sonny" Hanchett
Marco Island, FL - Robert "Sonny" Hanchett, age 89, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home in Marco Island. Sonny was born July 5, 1930 in Garden City to the late Lawrence "Jack" Hanchett and Margaret "Honey" York. He was preceded in death by his, Karen Hanchett, daughter; Roger Hanchett, brother and Jerry Kelso, brother-in-law. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Patricia Hanchett; their children, Kyle Hanchett, Kay Carroll, Debbie Kerr, and Jackie Gunsell. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, 10601 Dexter-Pinckney Road, Pinckney, MI 48169.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020