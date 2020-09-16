1/1
Plymouth - September 13, 2020 age 67. Beloved husband of Lynne. Loving father of Curtis, Nicolas (Rachael), and Dennis. Proud grandpa of Henry. Dear brother of Tom (Mary) and Gary (Phyllis). Dear son of the late Walter and Eleanore Hendzell. Visitation Friday, September 18th 3-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. In state Saturday, Sept 19th 10 AM until the Saturday 11 AM Funeral Service at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 46250 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth. Memorials may be made to the Miracle League of Plymouth. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
