Robert Ian Morrison
Robert Ian Morrison, age 78; formerly of Rochester Hills; died peacefully December 21, 2019 in Traverse City. Born November 21, 1941 in Royal Oak Michigan to Murdoch and Marian Morrison. Bob graduated from Royal Oak Kimball High School, Western Michigan University and Detroit College of Law. He spent time in ROTC, Army stationed in Germany and the National Guard. He was then employed as an attorney by Allstate and AAA. He married Carole Orser who preceded him in death (2000). He then married Beryl Kosnak who preceded him in death (2015). He enjoyed classic automobiles and the Woodward Dream Cruise. He cherished the time he spent with his family, many friends and his 9 grandchildren. He was father of John, Scott and Gregg (Melanie). Stepfather to Derek (Kristen) Kosnak and Kerry (Jeff) Ploetz. Grandfather of Connor, Luke, Caroline, Mitchell, Jack, Mckenzie, Craig, Simon, and Greta. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11 at Big Beaver United Methodist Church, 3753 John R Rd., Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's foundation of America.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020