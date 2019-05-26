|
Robert J. Asam
Belleville - Robert J. "Bob" Asam of Belleville, age 67, died May 10, 2019. Bob was born March 23, 1952 in Dearborn, MI to Richard and Margaret (Duggan) Asam. He graduated from Allen Park High School in 1970. Bob is lovingly survived by: his wife Kathy; daughter Susan (Jeremy) Benington and son Steve (Michelle) Asam; four grandchildren; his father Richard Asam of Allen Park; sisters, Kathleen Dreffs, Mary Anne Diebel, Geraldine (Ed) Gordon; and brothers, Tom Asam, Richard Asam and Jim (Lisa) Asam. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Stark Funeral Service, 101 S. Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI. The memorial service will be 11 am Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI. Complete obituary and guest book at starkfuneral.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019