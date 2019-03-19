Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
20740 S. Nunneley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
20740 S. Nunneley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Robert J. Baumgart

Robert J. Baumgart Obituary
Robert J. Baumgart

- - Robert J. Baumgart, age 93, March 18, 2019. Loving husband of Audrey for 69 years. Was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. An honorably discharged World War II Navy Veteran. Retired as a Sergeant from the Detroit Police Department after serving 27 years. Went on to work as a body guard and driver for Mr. Alex Manoogian. Visitation, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 3 to 9pm at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township. Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10am at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S. Nunneley, Clinton Township. Friends may visit church beginning at 9:30am. www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019
