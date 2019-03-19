|
Robert J. Baumgart
- - Robert J. Baumgart, age 93, March 18, 2019. Loving husband of Audrey for 69 years. Was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. An honorably discharged World War II Navy Veteran. Retired as a Sergeant from the Detroit Police Department after serving 27 years. Went on to work as a body guard and driver for Mr. Alex Manoogian. Visitation, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 3 to 9pm at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Rd, Clinton Township. Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10am at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S. Nunneley, Clinton Township. Friends may visit church beginning at 9:30am. www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 19, 2019