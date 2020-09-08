Robert J. Betley- - Age 83, suddenly of cancer, September 2, 2020. Survived by Eileen, loving wife of 55 years, daughters Maria (Thomas Schrems), Meghan, son John (Nicole), and grandchildren Connor, Arlo, Henry, Elizabeth, Ciara, Miles, Patrick, and Colleen, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Predeceased by parents John and Mary (Nabozny) Skrzelowski, brothers Frank, John, and sister Virginia. A private funeral mass was celebrated at the Church of the Transfiguration with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Outreach Program, 25255 Code Rd, Southfield, 48033, or St. Aloysius Church Neighborhood Services, 1232 Washington Blvd., Detroit, 48226. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.View obituary and sign tribute wall at