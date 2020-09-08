1/
Robert J. Betley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Betley

- - Age 83, suddenly of cancer, September 2, 2020. Survived by Eileen, loving wife of 55 years, daughters Maria (Thomas Schrems), Meghan, son John (Nicole), and grandchildren Connor, Arlo, Henry, Elizabeth, Ciara, Miles, Patrick, and Colleen, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Predeceased by parents John and Mary (Nabozny) Skrzelowski, brothers Frank, John, and sister Virginia. A private funeral mass was celebrated at the Church of the Transfiguration with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Outreach Program, 25255 Code Rd, Southfield, 48033, or St. Aloysius Church Neighborhood Services, 1232 Washington Blvd., Detroit, 48226. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved