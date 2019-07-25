|
|
Robert J. Bogus
- - Robert J. Bogus, age 54, passed away July 19, 2019 in Pontiac, Michigan. He was born November 10, 1964, in Detroit, Michigan to Walter & Norma (Calvisi) Bogus.
Robert attended the Robert G. Lutz School for work experience. He enjoyed playing basketball, music- specifically Neil Diamond, going to the park. He was fond of a variety of activities with his siblings, the winter time and going sledding. Robert loved going for walks on the beach with his parents and around the lake with his brother. He had many friends and associates through Leidich group home and workshop. Robert gave them love and they loved him, he always made you feel special.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Bogus; his siblings, Joseph Bogus, Mary (Stephen) Henige, James (Lourdes) Bogus, Anne (Joseph) Roznowski; and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Walter Bogus.
Visitation for Robert will be Wednesday, July 24, from 6-9pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Road, Clinton Township, MI 48035. In State will be Thursday, July 25 at 9:30 am until time of funeral mass at 10:30am at St. Ronald Catholic Church, 17701 15 Mile Rd, Clinton Twp, MI 48035.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019