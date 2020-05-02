|
Robert J. Crawford
Age 84 of Warren, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was predeceased by Anne, his beloved wife of 55 years. Dearest father of Dan (Julie) Crawford, Shari (Paul) Wesley, Terri (Jim) Brown, and the late Jeffrey Allen Crawford. Loving papa of Russell (Megan) Crawford, Marissa (Andrew) Malburg, Jake Wesley, Jeffrey Wesley and Sean Brown. Loving brother to Don Crawford and the late Tom Crawford. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his high school friends from the Highland Park Alumni. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private service will be held on April 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to David Wysocki Funeral Home, Warren. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020