Robert J. Fodal
Redford - Robert Joseph Fodal, 78, passed away August 2, 2020. Born in Detroit on October 18, 1941, to Norman and Marian Fodal. Husband of the late Marjorie Anne. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Dan); Matthew and grandchildren Rachel, Danielle, Zackary and Chloe; and 6 brothers and sisters and grand-dogs Casey and Buster. Longtime member and volunteer of St. Gemma and St. Robert Bellarmine parishes. He loved fishing and hunting with his family and friends. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements and on-line guest book at www.santeiufuneralhome.com