Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. "Bob" Formella Obituary
Robert "Bob" J. Formella

Northville - Robert "Bob" J. Formella of Northville passed away on April 10, 2019. Mr. Formella is survived by his four children; John, Patty, Dana (Steve), Rob, four grandchildren; Brooke, Shannen, Amber, Lauren, one brother; Carl (Sharon) Formella, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, and many nieces, nephew. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia J. Formella.

Memorial gathering at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Memorial service at the funeral home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 @ 11:00 AM. Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament Cloistered Dominican Nuns. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019
