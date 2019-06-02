|
Robert J. Galacz, M.D., J.D.
- - May 26, 2019, Age 84. Beloved husband of Patricia for 55 years. Loving father of John (Susan), Robert (Colleen) and Anne Marie Hall (Jerry). Devoted grandfather of seven. Dear brother of Marilyn McKenzie. Funeral Mass Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hugo of the Hills Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival.
