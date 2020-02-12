Services
Gallagher, Robert J., April 23, 1929 - January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Wanda; dearest father of Mary (Jeff) Christian, Patti (Bob) McDonough, Robert E., and Jon. Loving grandfather to 4 grandchildren and 4 great-granddaughters. Dear brother of Mary Ellen Gallagher, Riverview, MI. Former resident of Trenton, MI and parishioner of St. Timothy's Catholic Church, Trenton. Ford Motor Co. (Dearborn) retiree and past recipient of S.E. Michigan's United Way "Heart of Gold" Award. Funeral Mass was held on 2/4/2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Peachtree City, GA. Memorial Mass and Inurnment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Brownstown, MI will be at a later date.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
