|
|
Robert J. Hennessey
Royal Oak - Hennessey, Robert J. "Henny" age 77, May 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (Cybulski). Loving father of Dawn (Tom) Medici and Michelle (Jeff) Collick. Proud and devoted grandfather of Samantha Medici, Christina Medici, Ryan Collick, Paige Collick and Brendan Collick. Dear brother of Patrick (Susan) Hennessey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. After the restrictions from the pandemic are lifted, there will be a public memorial service for Bob. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 23 to May 31, 2020