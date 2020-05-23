Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hennessey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Hennessey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Hennessey Obituary
Robert J. Hennessey

Royal Oak - Hennessey, Robert J. "Henny" age 77, May 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (Cybulski). Loving father of Dawn (Tom) Medici and Michelle (Jeff) Collick. Proud and devoted grandfather of Samantha Medici, Christina Medici, Ryan Collick, Paige Collick and Brendan Collick. Dear brother of Patrick (Susan) Hennessey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. After the restrictions from the pandemic are lifted, there will be a public memorial service for Bob. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 23 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -