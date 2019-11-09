|
Robert J. Kippert, Jr.
- - November 8, 2019 Loving husband of Kim for 29 years. Dear father of Cristie Murphy (Steve), Antonio (Alyssa), Jacob (Taylor) and Nicholas. Also survived by 3 grandchildren. Brother of Karen Blix (John), Paul Kippert (the late Louise) and the late Thomas Kippert (Cindy). Family will receive friends Wednesday 3 - 8 p.m. at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), Troy. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 a.m. at St. Hugo Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd, Bloomfield Hills. Visiting at church begins at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Tributes suggested to the American Diabetes Association or .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019