Robert J. Kleinstiver
- - December 12, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline and Beryl. Loving father of Richard (Loree), Robert (Linda), Jane Moons (the late John) and the late Ronald (Connie) and Randall (Mary). Dear grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 15. Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3400 S. Adams Rd., Auburn Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019