Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
3400 S. Adams Rd.
Auburn Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
3400 S. Adams Rd.
Auburn Hills, MI
Resources
Robert J. Kleinstiver Obituary
Robert J. Kleinstiver

Robert J. Kleinstiver - December 12, 2019, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline and Beryl. Loving father of Richard (Loree), Robert (Linda), Jane Moons (the late John) and the late Ronald (Connie) and Randall (Mary). Dear grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 15. Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3400 S. Adams Rd., Auburn Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30am.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
