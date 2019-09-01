|
Robert J Markey
Inkster - Markey, Robert J - 72 of Inkster, MI, passed away on August 24, 2019. Cherished father of Samantha Markey, Bobbi Markey and Ricki Markey. Loving Puppa to Gage Markey, Tyler Markey and Jourden Mahoney. Great-grandfather to Skylynn Markey. Former spouse of Bonnie Markey. Dear brother to Christopher Markey, the late John Markey, Terrance Markey, the late Richard Markey, Patrick Markey and the late James Markey. Visitation Thursday 1-9 pm with a memorial service at 7 pm at the Uht Funeral Home, 35400 Glenwood Rd, Westland, MI 48186. Inurnment Friday at 12 pm at the Great Lakes National Cemetary, 4200 Belford Rd, Holly, MI 48442.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019