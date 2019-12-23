|
|
Robert J. McDonald
Chesterfield - Robert J. McDonald, age 78 of Chesterfield passed away December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Dear father of Donald (Lisa) and Jeanette (Dave) McCollum. Loving grandfather of five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Dear brother of Al (Jean), Ray (Louise), Dale (Joanie), Danny (Barbara), Rozanne (the late Eddie) Salmonsen, Sherry (Gary) Gray, the late John (Linda) and the late Larry (Theresa). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019