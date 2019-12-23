Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Robert McDonald
Robert J. McDonald

Robert J. McDonald

Robert J. McDonald Obituary
Robert J. McDonald

Chesterfield - Robert J. McDonald, age 78 of Chesterfield passed away December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Dear father of Donald (Lisa) and Jeanette (Dave) McCollum. Loving grandfather of five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Dear brother of Al (Jean), Ray (Louise), Dale (Joanie), Danny (Barbara), Rozanne (the late Eddie) Salmonsen, Sherry (Gary) Gray, the late John (Linda) and the late Larry (Theresa). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
